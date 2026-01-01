38-year-old woman killed in a crash, driver at large
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash on Chicago's East Side.
What we know:
Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, a gray SUV slammed into a pole along E. 95th Street, according to police.
Officers say the driver fled the scene.
A 38-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, but she later died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.