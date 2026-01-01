38-year-old woman killed in a crash, driver at large

The Brief A gray SUV crashed into a pole around 10 a.m. Thursday along E. 95th Street on Chicago’s East Side, police said. The driver fled the scene, and police are searching for the suspect. A 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died; the crash remains under investigation.



Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash on Chicago's East Side.

What we know:

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, a gray SUV slammed into a pole along E. 95th Street, according to police.

Officers say the driver fled the scene.

A 38-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, but she later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.