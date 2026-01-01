Expand / Collapse search

38-year-old woman killed in a crash, driver at large

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 1, 2026 10:04pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Police are searching for a driver involved a deadly crash on the east side.

The Brief

    • A gray SUV crashed into a pole around 10 a.m. Thursday along E. 95th Street on Chicago’s East Side, police said.
    • The driver fled the scene, and police are searching for the suspect.
    • A 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died; the crash remains under investigation.

CHICAGO -  Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash on Chicago's East Side. 

What we know:

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, a gray SUV slammed into a pole along E. 95th Street, according to police.

Officers say the driver fled the scene. 

A 38-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, but she later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.

