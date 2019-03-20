Illini beat UConn 31-23
Illinois passed its first road test on Saturday.
Illini looks to snap nonconference road losing skid vs UConn
Illinois hasn't won a regular-season road game outside the Big Ten since 2007, but the Illini have a good chance to snap that streak Saturday when they visit UConn.
No. 25 Stanford hosts Northwestern in season opener
Northwestern (9-5 last season) at No. 25 Stanford (9-4), Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (Fox).
Illinois' top-rated prospect Marquez Beason out for season
Illinois freshman defensive back Marquez Beason is out for the season with a knee injury.
Northwestern searches for new QB after division title
As he listened to his team's introduction during last month's Big Ten media days, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald was a bit surprised by what he heard.
Ex Spartan Malik McDowell fights Lathrup Village officer in wild video
Video released to FOX 2 shows former Michigan State Spartan Malik McDowell fighting with a Lathrup Village police officer and even pulling out prongs when he was Tased.
Illinois transfer TE Ford to sit 2019 after NCAA decision
Illinois tight end Luke Ford, a transfer from Georgia, will not be eligible to play this season after the NCAA upheld the denial of his request for a waiver.
Michigan stuns Illinois 5-4 in Big Ten Tournament
Jordan Nwogu drilled a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to push Michigan past Illinois 5-4 on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Prized Jamaican big man Kofi Cockburn signs with Illinois
Illinois has signed prized big man Kofi Cockburn to a national letter of intent.
Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore transfers to DePaul
Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore is returning home to Chicago to play for DePaul.
Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser says he is staying
Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser says he plans to stay at the school after he reportedly talked to St. John's about its job.
Collins scores 19, South Florida beats DePaul for CBI title
David Collins had 19 points and eight rebounds as South Florida beat DePaul 77-65 on Friday night for the College Basketball Invitational championship.
DePaul tops South Florida in OT, sends CBI to deciding game
Max Strus scored 32 points and DePaul beat South Florida 100-96 in overtime Wednesday night, sending the College Basketball Invitational championship round to a deciding third game.
Illini to sell beer at football, basketball games this fall
The decision to sell beer in general seating areas during University of Illinois football and basketball home games could net the school over $100,000 in the first year, school athletics officials said.
Collins scores 23 to carry South Florida past DePaul in CBI
David Collins made a game-winning runner with 1.6 seconds left and finished with 23 points as South Florida edged past DePaul 63-61 in the first game of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational championship series on Monday night.
UMKC hires Northwestern assistant Donlon as hoops coach
Missouri-Kansas City hired Northwestern assistant Billy Donlon on Thursday to take over its men's basketball program, which has never qualified for the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level.
Strus scores 38 to lead DePaul past Longwood 97-89 in CBI
Max Strus had 38 points as DePaul topped Longwood 97-89 in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday night.
Winston, Michigan State hold off Bradley 76-65
For about 35 minutes, it felt like Bradley might pull off the first bracket-busting stunner of this year's NCAA Tournament.
Strus scores 33 to lift DePaul over Cent. Michigan 100-86
Max Strus had 33 points as DePaul beat Central Michigan 100-86 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Wednesday night.
Krampelj leads Creighton over Loyola of Chicago 70-61 in NIT
Martin Krampelj had 17 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-61 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night