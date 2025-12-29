‘Nearly all’ of Barrington store’s inventory stolen in early morning burglary, owners say

The Brief Burglars broke into a Barrington store and stole "nearly all" of its merchandise early Sunday morning. The burglars got in and out of the store in about one minute, surveillance video shows. No one is in custody in connection with the burglary.



A group of burglars broke into a north suburban store early Sunday morning and stole "nearly all" of the inventory, according to the owners.

What we know:

Police were called around 5 a.m. to the Restyle Designers store at 121 S. Cook St. in Barrington for reports of a disturbance, according to the Barrington Police Department.

Officers learned that the front door of the store had been "forcibly opened." Surveillance footage of the incident showed six unidentified individuals entering the store and grabbing multiple items out of display cases and off of shelves.

Police did not know how much merchandise had been stolen.

The owners of the store posted a message on Instagram and said "nearly all of our inventory was stolen, years of hard work and trust gone in seconds." The video shows that the burglars entered and got out of the store in about one minute.

"We are devastated, but we are not giving up," the owners wrote. "This store has always been about community, and our clients and consignors are more than our customers, you are our family."

What you can do:

Barrington police asked anyone with information about the incident or the individuals involved to call Det. Gruenthal at 847-304-3334.