Figure hanging from noose found on Chicago little free library box

The Brief Residents in Rogers Park are disturbed after a small figure hanging from a noose was discovered on a neighborhood Little Free Library. The display was spotted outside the book box near Morse and Wolcott. Some neighbors say the image appears racist, while others questioned whether it could be linked to witchcraft or a decoration.



Residents in Rogers Park are demanding answers after a disturbing display was discovered hanging from a neighborhood Little Free Library.

A small figure, described by neighbors as a toy doll wrapped in black cloth and tied with a noose, was spotted outside the book box near Morse and Wolcott.

What we know:

Neighbors say the image quickly began circulating on a local community Facebook page, prompting some residents to visit the site themselves.

Natasha Ross, who has lived in the area for more than a decade, said the image immediately raised concerns.

"When I see a black doll with a noose around it, I immediately think it’s something racist," Ross said. "That’s the first thing that comes to mind for me."

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, said the display is troubling for families in the area.

"We have a five-year-old and a two-year-old at home. We walk this way all the time and pick books from there," the resident said.

Some neighbors online questioned whether the item could have been meant as a decoration, while others speculated it might be tied to witchcraft or voodoo.

Still, many residents say the display is unsettling in a neighborhood known for its diversity.

"We have a diverse community here," Ross said. "With everything going on in today’s society, I’m not surprised by it by any means."

What they're saying:

The office of Ald. Maria Hadden (49th Ward) commented on the matter:

"Our office is deeply disturbed by this," the statement read. "We categorically condemn this incident and remain committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse community, one that Rogers Park has always been known for."

It remains unclear who placed the item there or what the intent may have been.

"It’s not a joke," another resident said. "This is the last thing I want to hear is happening in the neighborhood."

City leaders note that Chicago’s "Chicago Against Hate" ordinance, passed in 2024, makes it easier for residents to report hate-related incidents through the city’s 311 system. Hadden said she reported the incident to police.