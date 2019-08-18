Trubisky, Bears look for improvements after loss

From the time quarterback Mitchell Trubisky bobbled a snap and handoff to Tarik Cohen on the first play Thursday night, the Chicago Bears struggled on offense in a 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

NFL begins 100th season with Packers-Bears

Doug Gottfred stopped to take a picture of his son, Owen, on their way to Soldier Field. Wearing a No. 29 Tarik Cohen jersey, Owen stood tall while his dad used the city skyline for a postcard-like backdrop.

Pagano returns to Indy as Bears face Colts

Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano returns to the city where he used to be the head coach when Chicago travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Saturday.

Tough Bears 'D' has company in NFC North

The hit HBO show "Game of Thrones" that racked up a record 32 Emmy nominations became such a cultural force that it even unintentionally spawned a slogan for one of the NFL's most tradition-rich divisions.