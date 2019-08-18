Trubisky, Bears look for improvements after loss
From the time quarterback Mitchell Trubisky bobbled a snap and handoff to Tarik Cohen on the first play Thursday night, the Chicago Bears struggled on offense in a 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Packers D, Aaron Rodgers beat Chicago Bears 10-3 in opener
The Monsters of the Midway showed up for the NFL's season opener. They were wearing gold, green and white.
NFL begins 100th season with Packers-Bears
Doug Gottfred stopped to take a picture of his son, Owen, on their way to Soldier Field. Wearing a No. 29 Tarik Cohen jersey, Owen stood tall while his dad used the city skyline for a postcard-like backdrop.
Stages set for big Bears kickoff, concert ahead of home opener against Packers
The stage is set for the Bears home opener.
Packers and Bears reverse roles in NFL's 100th season opener
The NFL's oldest rivalry takes on a different look to open the league's 100th season.
Chicago Bears ask fans to arrive early as new e-ticketing debuts
With the Bears’ season opener less than 48 hours away, the team is reminding fans with tickets that it will be a completely new ballgame when they get to Soldier Field.
Bears unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears have unveiled statues of Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field, two days before the team opens the 100th season of the NFL with a home game against the rival Green Bay Packers.
Brittney Payton reflects on father Walter Payton's life and legacy as statue unveiled
Tuesday marks a very special day in the history of the Chicago Bears.
Bears GM Ryan Pace calls Trey Burton injury minor problem
It's a new injury for tight end Trey Burton, and a familiar situation for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace.
Bears sign Cody Whitehair to five-year contract extension
The Chicago Bears have signed Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
7-foot tall Mike Ditka bobblehead on display at Millennium Park
The Chicago Bears have temporarily installed a 7-foot tall bobblehead of former coach Mike Ditka at Millennium Park through the holiday weekend.
7-foot tall Mike Ditka bobblehead on display at Millennium Park
In honor of the Chicago Bears’ one hundredth season, the team has placed a 7-foot tall Mike Ditka bobblehead near the Washington Street entrance of Millennium Park.
Backup Dawkins leads Titans past Bears in preseason finale
Dalyn Dawkins rushed for 117 yards and caught two touchdown passes, and the Tennessee Titans closed the preseason with a 19-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
Bears debut new items for fans at Soldier Field ahead of season opener
With the Bears-Packers home opener just 10 days away, we're getting a preview of some of the new food options available at Soldier Field.
Pagano returns to Indy as Bears face Colts
Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano returns to the city where he used to be the head coach when Chicago travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Saturday.
Continued Bears success rests with Trubisky
The Chicago Bears heard plenty of talk about their possible regression during an offseason brought on by Cody Parkey's double-doink field goal miss.
Tough Bears 'D' has company in NFC North
The hit HBO show "Game of Thrones" that racked up a record 32 Emmy nominations became such a cultural force that it even unintentionally spawned a slogan for one of the NFL's most tradition-rich divisions.
Bears guard Kyle Long apologizes for behavior during fight
Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long took it too far and knew it.
Former Bears RB Cedric Benson was driving at 'high rate' of speed before fatal crash
Former Bears running back Cedric Benson -- drafted by Chicago in 2005 -- was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Austin, Texas. He was 36.
Bears release Elliott Fry, leaving Eddy Pineiro as kicker
The Chicago Bears' kicking competition is over for now, with Eddy Pineiro the winner.