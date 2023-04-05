Brandon Johnson opens up about what kind of Chicago mayor he'll be
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson says once he's sworn in, he'll start by looking at the structure of the Chicago Police Department, and he wants to hire mental health professionals to respond to non-violent police calls, freeing up sworn officers.
It's been two days since Brandon Johnson was elected the next mayor of Chicago. The mayor-elect spoke out about some top-of-mind questions Chicagoans might still have after Tuesday's tight race.
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will take office on Monday, May 15. Fox 32's Tia Ewing sat down with the future Chicago mayor to discuss his goals and upcoming plans he'll be focusing on once he's sworn in.
Breakdown of Chicago Mayor-elect's proposed taxes
One big challenge facing Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is how to pay for the new public spending he has promised.
Lightfoot offers words of advice for incoming Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
After the Chicago Fire Department's second loss in as many days, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked Wednesday what advice she has for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.
Breakdown of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson's proposed taxes
5 ways Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has promised to transform city
Johnson campaigned to Lightfoot's left and his victory has been hailed as a major win for progressives. Here are some major proposals he has made for Chicago:
Brandon Johnson addresses voters morning after winning Chicago mayoral election
Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson shared his enthusiasm for the city the morning after winning the election.