State-of-the-art quantum computing park to transform South Side of Chicago

It's expected to be a game-changer in the world of physics and will be anchored on the South Side of Chicago.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and other state and local leaders unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art "quantum and microelectronics" park.

It's been more than 30 years since U.S. Steel shuttered its manufacturing plant at this site. Now, local and state officials are ushering in a new chapter.

PSI-Quantum, a Silicon Valley-based quantum computing company, has chosen Steelworkers Park to house its first U.S.-based "utility-scale quantum computer."

The multi-billion dollar project will advance quantum research and development, putting Illinois on the global map for quantum computing.

So, what exactly does that mean?

Quantum computers essentially solve problems that are too complex, even for our supercomputers.

Those behind the project said it will be transformational for the community, the city and the state.

"Today, we bring ourselves a step closer to our quantum future, opening up a world of possibilities in everything from climate solutions to national security to healthcare and beyond. And in doing so, we are bringing jobs and opportunity and are laying the groundwork, the foundation, for a long-term, broad-based economic prosperity for the State of Illinois," said Pritzker.

The facility's footprint will be roughly 300,000 square feet.

It's expected to generate up to $20 billion in economic impact and thousands of jobs. The project is expected to take at least two years to complete.