Chicago crime: 14-year-old shot in the foot on South Side, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured while walking on the South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 100 block of W. 95th Street in Roseland, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police responded to the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

The teen was walking eastbound outside when he felt numbness in his foot where he had been shot.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.