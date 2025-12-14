Cook County man hit woman with gun after Bears watch party, police say

The Brief A Cook County man allegedly hit a woman with a gun during an argument. Police said the couple was in a car returning from a Bears-Packers watch party. Jabari Gates faces multiple charges including aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and gun possession by a repeat offender.



A Cook County man allegedly hit and injured a woman with a gun during an argument after they left a watch party for the Bears-Packers game last weekend.

What we know:

Jabari Gates, 44, of Homewood, is facing multiple charges including aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery, and gun possession by a repeat felony offender, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Jabari Gates (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, a woman approached sheriff’s officers who were at an unrelated crash at Joe Orr Road and Stoney Island Avenue in the far south suburbs. She told them her passenger had a gun and was trying to kill her, police said.

Officers took Gates into custody and found a gun in the snow nearby. They also found a magazine in the car after the victim allowed them to search it.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators learned Gates was arguing with the victim in the car after returning from a watch party in Chicago. He allegedly pulled out the gun, hit her with it, and pointed it at her as she drove and prevented her from calling 911.

Prosecutors approved the charges two days later. A judge ordered Gates to remain in Cook County Jail after an initial court appearance.