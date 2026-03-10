Chicago man charged with murdering two women, 68 and 71, on South Side

article

The Brief A 75-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting two women in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Police said William Wallace Jr. shot the victims in the chest late Saturday night before being arrested nearby minutes later. The victims were identified as 68-year-old Phyllis R. Goolsby and 71-year-old Tuanna J. Thomas.



A man has been charged with fatally shooting two women over the weekend on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

William Wallace Jr., 75, shot the 68-year-old and 71-year-old women both in the chest just before 11 p.m. near 104th and Peoria streets in the Washington Heights neighborhood, according to police. They both died at the scene.

Less than 20 minutes later, Wallace was arrested in the same block where the shooting occurred. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The 68-year-old woman was identified as Phyllis R. Goolsby and the 71-year-old was identified as Tuanna Thomas by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Both victims were from Chicago.

What's next:

Wallace is scheduled to appear in court for his detention hearing on Tuesday.