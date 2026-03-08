Chicago crime: 2 women fatally shot on South Side, 1 in custody, CPD says
CHICAGO - One person was in custody after two elderly victims were found shot and killed late Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
Officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the 10400 block of S. Peoria Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood for a report of a shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.
They found a 71-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman who had both been shot in the chest.
Both victims died at the scene.
The 68-year-old woman was identified as Phyllis R. Goolsby, of Chicago, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The other victim has not yet been identified.
A 75-year-old man was also at the scene and was taken into custody. Officers also found a weapon at the scene.
Charges are pending.