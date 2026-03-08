Chicago crime: 2 women fatally shot on South Side, 1 in custody, CPD says

The Brief Two women, ages 71 and 68, were found shot and killed on Chicago's South Side on Saturday night. A 75-year-old man was also found at the scene and taken into custody. Police said they found a gun at the scene as well.



One person was in custody after two elderly victims were found shot and killed late Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the 10400 block of S. Peoria Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood for a report of a shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

They found a 71-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman who had both been shot in the chest.

Both victims died at the scene.

The 68-year-old woman was identified as Phyllis R. Goolsby, of Chicago, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The other victim has not yet been identified.

A 75-year-old man was also at the scene and was taken into custody. Officers also found a weapon at the scene.

Charges are pending.