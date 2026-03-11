Chicago man charged after dragging officer while fleeing suburban Target: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago man is jailed after prosecutors say he dragged a police officer while fleeing a theft at a Woodridge Target. Authorities allege he stole 18 bottles of vodka, then drove off in an SUV with a detective’s foot still inside the vehicle, injuring the officer. Deandrae Walker, 36, faces multiple felony charges and is due back in court April 6.



A Chicago man remains jailed after authorities say he dragged a police officer while trying to flee after stealing from a suburban Target store.

What we know:

Deandrae Walker, 36, appeared in court Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer, burglary, retail theft, criminal damage to government-supported property, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting a police officer causing injury.

Pictured is Deandrae Walker, 36. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

The charges range from Class 2 to Class 4 felonies. He also faces several misdemeanor counts, including criminal damage to property, driving while his license was suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The backstory:

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Target store at 2333 63rd St. in Woodridge.

Detectives reviewing surveillance video saw Walker leave the store with a shopping cart containing 18 bottles of Tito’s vodka without paying for the merchandise, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Walker began loading the bottles into a black Kia SUV when detectives parked their vehicle near the driver’s side of the Kia and approached him.

After identifying themselves as officers, detectives said Walker entered the passenger side of the SUV. A detective opened the driver’s side door and ordered him to get out. Prosecutors said Walker reached over in an attempt to close the door, then moved into the driver’s seat.

Walker put the SUV in drive and told the detective — who had his foot inside the driver’s side door frame — to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

With the detective’s foot still inside, Walker drove forward a few inches, stopped and then accelerated at a high rate of speed, sideswiping the detective’s SUV and dragging the detective until he fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

The detective was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities later located the Kia in Berwyn. After a pursuit involving the Forest Park Police Department, Walker was taken into custody in the 3500 block of West Monroe Street in Chicago.

What they're saying:

"Because of the alleged actions of Mr. Walker, an investigation into the theft of more than $600 dollars’ worth of alcohol, turned violent and potentially deadly in just a matter of seconds," Berlin said. "Thankfully neither the officer, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is on the mend, nor any other officers or innocent bystanders were injured by Mr. Walker’s alleged attempt to flee the scene…," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

What's next:

Walker is scheduled to appear in court again April 6.