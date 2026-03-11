Chicago crime: Man walking near West Side street shot and killed

The Brief A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Adams Street just before noon. Nobody is in custody.



A man in his 30s was shot and killed while walking near a West Side street Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:41 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the man was walking in the area when someone fired shots in his direction. He was struck multiple times.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner.

The shooter reportedly ran west on Adams Street.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrest has been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.