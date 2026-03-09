Chicago family pleads for help after French bulldog stolen from backyard

The Brief A 3-year-old French Bulldog named Pico was stolen from a family’s backyard in Chicago’s South Side after a gate was accidentally left open; the family’s other dog was found, but Pico never returned. With limited camera footage and no clear evidence, the family believes someone picked Pico up; French Bulldogs are frequent theft targets due to their small size and resale value of up to $10,000. The family is offering a $3,000 reward for Pico’s safe return and asks anyone with information to call 773-358-8217.



A family on Chicago's South Side is pleading for help after their 3-year-old French Bulldog, Pico, was stolen from their backyard.

What we know:

Ruth Fulwiley says the gate was accidentally left open by her father while taking out the trash at their home in the 300 block of East 136th Place.

At the time, Fulwiley and her husband, Raphael Landa, were out of town, and family members were dog-sitting. The family’s Pomeranian, Carson, escaped as well but was later found at the end of the block. Pico, however, never returned.

"They will follow each other," Fulwiley said. "So if Carson was on the street, Pico had to be not far behind. I believe someone either picked him up in the alley or as he went through someone’s backyard."

The family’s Ring cameras only cover part of the yard, and neighbors’ cameras did not store video, leaving little evidence of the dog’s whereabouts. Flyers have been posted across the neighborhood, and the search for Pico continues.

French Bulldogs have become one of the most stolen dog breeds in the United States. Wendy Elstein, a volunteer with Chicago French Bulldog Rescue, says their small size, friendly nature, and high resale value make them easy targets for thieves.

"The resale market on these dogs can be anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000," Elstein said. "If the dog isn’t neutered or spayed, thieves may also try to breed them to make more money."

Pico is a 30-pound French Bulldog with pink nails and is not neutered, making him a particularly valuable target. Landa described Pico as "literally like our child" and said the dog is normally very attached to the family, spending most of his time with them.

What you can do:

The family is offering a $3,000 reward for Pico’s safe return. Anyone with information is urged to call 773-358-8217.