Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selected, more disruptions from defendant

The court empaneled a 16-member jury Tuesday in the Darrell Brooks trial; 10 men, six women, all white. This, after Brooks refused to cooperate with the peremptory challenge process, and the court clerk had pick random juror numbers to be stricken from a tumbler on Brooks' behalf.