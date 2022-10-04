Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selected, more disruptions from defendant
The court empaneled a 16-member jury Tuesday in the Darrell Brooks trial; 10 men, six women, all white. This, after Brooks refused to cooperate with the peremptory challenge process, and the court clerk had pick random juror numbers to be stricken from a tumbler on Brooks' behalf.
Wood Dale police respond to 'active incident' in suburb
Police in suburban Wood Dale responded to an "active incident" Tuesday night.
Truck found in connection to hit-and-run that killed toddler on Northwest Side; driver not in custody
Police are trying to find the driver of the truck that struck and killed a toddler in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Man fatally shot on Chicago's South Side: police
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.
Person shot in suburban Crest Hill; suspect in custody
A suspect is in custody after a shooting in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Reputed gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors.
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an 18-year-old woman lying in the parking lot with numerous gunshot wounds.
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
A video shows him entering the building and using the elevator to access her unit. The mother claims the husband was allowed inside to wander freely, without his ID checked, despite being previously banned.
Helicopter video: Teens take off in Maserati before deadly crash on St. Pete roadway
After three teens allegedly stole an unlocked Maserati and crashed it into a Pinellas County business, the sheriff's office has released dash camera, helicopter and surveillance video of what led up to the crash.
Chicago man accused of damaging Planned Parenthood because of services it provides
A 41-year-old man is accused of damaging a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Chicago last year.
Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for fatal road rage shooting
A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly road rage shooting in Minnesota.
Wheeling middle school placed on lockdown after report of gun inside building
Wheeling police responded to Holmes Middle School Tuesday afternoon after the administration received information that there may be a gun in the school.
Hillside man wants to take back guilty plea, go to trial in 2012 bombing case
A decade after the feds say he tried to set off what turned out to be an inert 1,000-pound car bomb outside a downtown Chicago bar, a Hillside man says he wants to take back the unusual guilty plea he entered in 2018 and go to trial instead.
Gary officials: 4 recent murders do not appear to be random
The City of Gary is assuring the public about safety Tuesday following three fatal shootings in less than two hours this past week.
Florida mayor accused of hitting man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
The mayor of a Florida town was arrested after police said he hit another man in the face with a rake while they were cleaning up a park in Brevard County after Hurricane Ian.
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
Legend Barr, 7, was heading to church with his family Sunday morning when 22-year-old Kentrell Gayden allegedly shot him with a "really big machine gun."
Prosecutors intend to seek death penalty for Lori Vallow: here's what you need to know about the complex case
After a judge in Idaho found that Lori Vallow fit to proceed with a trial involving the deaths of three people, including her two children, prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for her. Here's what you need to know about the complex series of incidents involving Lori Vallow and others.
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for soliciting explicit photos from minors on social media
Federal authorities in Chicago are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of soliciting sexually explicit photos from minors on social media and making violent threats.
Cook County man wanted in Midlothian shooting that left two people injured
WANTED: Midlothian police are searching for a 19-year-old man who is wanted in connection to a shooting that left two people injured.
Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago
Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism.