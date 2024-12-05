Caitlin Tracey’s South Loop death raises questions as Michigan neighbors recall her life

The Brief Caitlin Tracey, 36, was found dead in a South Loop condo stairwell nearly six weeks ago, with autopsy results still pending. Neighbors in New Buffalo, Michigan, remember Tracey as friendly and driven but say she seemed isolated in recent months. Her husband, Adam Beckerink, faces charges in Michigan over an alleged domestic incident in August.



Questions continue to swirl around the brutal death of a young woman in a South Loop condo building.

Caitlin Tracey was found dead at the bottom of a stairwell nearly six weeks ago. Her autopsy results are still pending.

FOX 32’s Kasey Chronis went to New Buffalo, Michigan, where Tracey owned a home. Neighbors there are opening up about the woman who they say seemingly had it all together.

Marx Drive is a quiet road in the Michigan beach town of New Buffalo. Tracey bought her home there during the pandemic, and neighbors got to know the 36-year-old woman as vibrant and driven.

Now, Tracey’s home is quiet. A rug her neighbors say she washed in late summer still hangs over the second-floor balcony. It was one of the last weekends they recall Tracey spending at the home.

According to court documents, and something neighbors Joyce Lantz and Bunny Coyner echoed, Tracey went back and forth between Chicago and Michigan. The Cook County medical examiner lists her permanent address in Michigan. It’s there that Coyner and Lantz say Tracey was friendly and kind.

"Great personality, very friendly, funny, sarcastic, very comfortable in her own skin. I will say this, when I went on a tour of her home, I was so impressed because everything in her home had its own place, it was beautifully decorated, you could tell she loved to cook, she loved wines, and walked us through some of the things in her kitchen," Lantz said. "I guess my first impression of her, was duly impressed."

"Very bubbly, very personable, again, just willing to talk and chat and say ‘hey, we should have a glass of wine together.’ She knew a lot of the neighbors, she would visit with the neighbors, she would walk down to the lake, she really enjoyed it up here and I felt very bad for her that she was afraid to be here," Coyner added.

The women say in recent months, Tracey wasn’t in New Buffalo very often. But when she was, they say they sensed she was becoming isolated.

Up until an incident in August, when Tracey opened up to them about an alleged domestic disturbance involving her husband, Adam Beckerink. He is facing charges in Berrien County over the incident.

No charges have been filed in connection with Tracey’s death.