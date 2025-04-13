Blood drive honors Romeoville boy who beat the odds—and isn’t done giving back

The Brief Lewis University held a blood drive in honor of 8-year-old Caleb Koenig, who was born with TAR syndrome and once relied on monthly transfusions to survive. Caleb’s father, Chris Koenig, is head coach of the women’s soccer team at Lewis University, and players—including some first-time donors—were inspired to give by Caleb’s story. Now healthy, Caleb and his family are giving back by hosting annual blood drives to support other children in need of lifesaving donations.



An 8-year-old boy’s battle with a rare blood disorder is inspiring the Lewis University community to roll up their sleeves and help others in need.

What we know:

Members of the Lewis University women’s soccer team and others donated blood in honor of Caleb Koenig, who was born with TAR syndrome — a genetic condition that severely limited his ability to produce platelets.

As a young child, Caleb required monthly blood transfusions. Thanks to the generosity of strangers, he eventually began producing platelets on his own.

Now healthy and thriving, Caleb and his family are paying it forward. This marks the third consecutive year they’ve hosted a blood drive in his name.

"People that we never met donated blood and because of that, he was able to get the medical treatment that he needed. So, that's why we host this and want to try to give back to the next family," said Caleb's father, Chris Koenig.

Chris Koenig is the head coach of the Lewis women’s soccer team, and Caleb has become a familiar face around the program.

Goalkeeper Josie Graziosi said she overcame a fear of needles to donate blood for the first time.

"At the end of the day, when you put everything into perspective, you realize it's for a bigger cause and you can kinda push away your own worries," Josie said.

Caleb, now enjoying baseball and Taekwondo, said others who suffer from TAR syndrome will be grateful to those who donate.

His father added that seeing a face like Caleb’s behind the drive makes the cause feel more personal.

What's next:

For more information or to schedule a blood donation, call 1-877-258-4825.