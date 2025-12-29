Chicago family says their yorkie was killed by pit bulls, files lawsuit

The Brief A Chicago family's small yorkie was killed after an incident involving unleashed pit bulls. The family said they had to move out of their home while waiting for answers. They filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Housing Authority, which manages the building the dogs lived in.



A Chicago mother told about a terrifying incident that left the family's small dog dead and her young son traumatized.

What we know:

Part of the attack was caught on camera: a 1-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Nico was mauled by three unleashed pit bulls just outside the elevator at his family’s building on the 2700 block of N. Sheffield Avenue.

The family said they’ve had to move out while waiting for answers—and they haven’t heard a word from building management or the Chicago Housing Authority.

Brianna Goodloe recalled the terrifying moment:

"Yes, so December 10 at about 9:45, I was going to walk my dog… and immediately, we get attacked by three vicious pit bulls," she said. "So, as soon as the doors opened, the dogs grabbed my little dog, which I had on a leash in my right arm, and they yanked him out of my hand. They were everywhere. I didn’t know what to do."

The dogs were owned by a leasing agent living in the building and her boyfriend. One of the owners tried to stop the attack but was overpowered. At one point, a dog ran into Goodloe’s apartment, where her 6-year-old son witnessed the chaos. Nico, a beloved gift for the child, did not survive.

"It’s like nobody cares," Goodloe said. "I want justice for my dog, and I want to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family."

The family has filed a civil lawsuit naming the CHA, the building’s management and leasing company, and the on-site security firm. The lease clearly limits residents to one pet per unit and requires animals to be leashed in common areas. The lawsuit seeks enforcement of these rules and compensation for emotional trauma.

Attorney Michael Goode explained:

"The owner of these dogs repeatedly ignored the building’s pet rules, walking them unleashed through the lobby and elevators. Security did nothing to intervene," Goode said. "The only way to get their attention was by filing this lawsuit."

Goodloe said she has received no outreach or apology.

"Even when I went back to get clothes, I saw the same dogs running loose in the lobby. Nothing has changed," she said.

Animal control has reportedly been contacted, but the dogs remain on the premises, leaving the family fearful and traumatized.

The civil lawsuit seeks enforcement of building rules and monetary damages, and despite reaching out to the Chicago Housing Authority, PIRHL Developers LLC, and Kate’s Security, the family has not received a response.