Javier Báez could return if Cubs make playoffs
All-Star shortstop Javier Báez could return to the Chicago Cubs if they reach the playoffs.
3 charged in Lawndale home invasion, shooting
Three men are charged in a home invasion that left a man shot last week in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
Chicago teacher raises money to buy unique classroom library for students
A first-year teacher, assigned to an Englewood school, is going the extra mile to inspire her students.
CTA riders urged to give up seat for pregnant passengers
It's just a common courtesy, right? Giving up your seat on a train or bus to an expectant mother.
Mayor Lightfoot hits Senator Ted Cruz again on gun laws
“I've invited him to come to Chicago. I'd love for him to walk the streets of the West Side and the South Side,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
2 charged with conspiring to buy Wisconsin handguns, resell them in Chicago
Two men are facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring to straw purchase over a dozen handguns in Wisconsin and resell them in Chicago.
Senator Durbin urges improved regulation of vaping industry
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs to better regulate the electronic cigarette industry in the wake of several vaping-related deaths, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois urged Monday.
Uber adding 2,000 jobs in Chicago, mostly in Freight unit
Uber plans to open a new office in Chicago and add 2,000 people to its area workforce over the next three years.
Agency recommends firing of Chicago officer who shot friend
A Chicago police oversight agency has recommended the firing of an officer who shot and severely injured his friend after a long night of heavy drinking then lied about what happened, according to a report obtained by the Chicago Tribune.
Missing Logan Square man is found safe
A man missing from Logan Square on the Northwest Side has been found safe.
Man shot, killed while driving in South Shore
A man was killed in a shooting Monday in South Shore.
Looking to hire 30,000, Amazon plans nationwide job fairs
Amazon is going on a hiring spree.
Pregnant teen shot 3 times in head, multiple times in body; police looking for her killer
An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
6 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
At least 34 people were shot — six of them fatally — over the weekend in gun violence across Chicago, including a 17-year-old girl who was killed Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
Man, 23, missing from Irving Park
A man was reported missing from Irving Park on the Northwest Side.
Man found dead with gunshot wounds in West Elsdon alley
A man was found shot to death Sunday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.
Man, 27, shot in Austin
A 27-year-old man was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.
Sox beat Angels 5-1
Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, Jose Abreu got his 31st of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday.
68-year-old man missing from Brighton Park
A 69-year-old Croatian man was reported missing Sunday from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
Kanye West holds Sunday Service in Chicago
Kanye West held what he calls a Sunday Service in his hometown of Chicago.