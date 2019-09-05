'Trump' license plate rejected for being offensive
Talk about drunk texting.
Pressure cooker whistle shoots off, lodges into woman's skull
An Indian woman is blinded in one eye after the whistle attached to a pressure cooker shot off the cooking device and lodged into her skull.
British Airways cancels ‘nearly 100 percent’ of flights as pilots go on strike
British Airways said Monday it has canceled almost all its flights for 48 hours, affecting as many as 195,000 travelers, due to a strike by pilots over pay.
Photographer captures moment 'curious' squirrel stops to smell a flower
A photographer in Vienna, Austria captured the moment a small ground squirrel stopped to smell the flowers — in order, evidently, to find out which one would taste the best.
Bacardi donating $1 million to the Bahamas for disaster relief after Dorian
Bacardi says it will donate $1 million to disaster relief and recovery efforts for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island nation.
Incredible images show elephant getting rescued from a 20-foot well in India
Pictures have surfaced of rescuers coming to the aid of an elephant after it fell down a 20-foot well in an Indian jungle.
Dorian knocks down crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada
Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Trump: I invited Taliban to Camp David, but canceled after they killed a US soldier
President Trump on Saturday said that he had canceled a secret meeting with "major Taliban leaders" at Camp David that he said had been scheduled for Sunday.
Tourist charged over $68G for 'most expensive beer in history'
One Australian man visiting England said there’s a “massive hole” in his finances after he was wrongfully charged $68,478 for a single beer during a recent outing to a bar in Manchester.
Mystery illness kills dozens of dogs
Norwegian authorities haven't been able to detect the cause behind an unexplained disease that is estimated to have killed dozens of dogs in the country in recent days, officials said Saturday.
China creates first cloned kitten: 'Meets the emotional needs of young generations'
(FOX NEWS) -- A company in China has created the first cloned cat in the country after the original cat died suddenly in January.
'Hour of darkness' for Bahamas; 43 dead, toll to rise
Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris after Hurricane Dorian, while the official death toll has risen to 43 and is likely to increase even more, top officials said.
Guests, crew on Celebrity Cruises ship deliver 10K meals, handmade cards to Bahamas in Dorian’s wake
A cruise ship filled with guests and crew members headed to the Bahamas to provide handcrafted cards and 10,000 meals to people affected by Hurricane Dorian.
'World's oldest mom' gives birth to twins at age 74, hospital claims
A 74-year-old woman now holds the record for “world’s oldest mom” after she reportedly gave birth to twins on Thursday following a round of in vitro fertilization using donor eggs. The woman, identified as Erramatti Mangayamma, and her husband, 80-year-old Rajarao, hail from a small Indian village in the Eastern Godavari district, SWNS reported.
5-year-old Bahamas boy swept away by wind after father puts him on roof to escape sharks amid Dorian
A heartbroken father in the Bahamas was frantically searching for his 5-year-old son after the boy was blown away by a gust of wind when he set the boy on a roof to escape sharks as Hurricane Dorian pounded the island nation.
Mom seeks birthday cards for son with rare skin disorder: 'His life depends on this'
A desperate mother who said her teen son is at wit’s end after a lifetime of dealing with a rare skin condition that leaves him blistered and covered in painful sores is asking his supporters to send him birthday cards in an effort to raise his spirits.
Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 30 as aid begins to land
Carrying possessions in plastic bags, some weary Bahamians whose homes were smashed by Hurricane Dorian waited Thursday for a flight out of the disaster zone as an international humanitarian effort to help the Caribbean country gained momentum. The death toll rose to 30.
Starbucks customer claims barista wrote ‘Hippo’ on cup instead of her name
A Starbucks customer in West London was left steaming after an employee allegedly wrote “Hippo” on her cup instead of her name.
Chicago banker drugged, sexually assaulted woman in Italy: lawsuit
A Chicago banker who works for Merill Lynch is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, leaving her with an STD while she was on a trip to Italy with two friends.
Ludacris donates $100K to relief fund in Bahamas after island nation devastated by Hurricane Dorian
Rapper and actor Ludacris will donate more than $100,000 to a relief fund benefiting the people devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.