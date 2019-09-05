Dorian knocks down crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada

Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.     

Mystery illness kills dozens of dogs

Norwegian authorities haven't been able to detect the cause behind an unexplained disease that is estimated to have killed dozens of dogs in the country in recent days, officials said Saturday.   

'Hour of darkness' for Bahamas; 43 dead, toll to rise

Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris after Hurricane Dorian, while the official death toll has risen to 43 and is likely to increase even more, top officials said.

'World's oldest mom' gives birth to twins at age 74, hospital claims

A 74-year-old woman now holds the record for “world’s oldest mom” after she reportedly gave birth to twins on Thursday following a round of in vitro fertilization using donor eggs. The woman, identified as Erramatti Mangayamma, and her husband, 80-year-old Rajarao, hail from a small Indian village in the Eastern Godavari district, SWNS reported.