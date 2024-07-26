Search continues for missing teen on Chicago's South Side

article

A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side.

Ja'niya Hollis was last seen July 26 in the area of 79th and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes, black hair and was wearing a white t-shirt, a red Nike sweater, green shorts with white stripes and black Crocs at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Hollis' whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Area 2 Special Victim's Unit at 312-747-8274.