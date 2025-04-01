Live updates: Illinois election results

The Brief Voters in several Cook, Will, DuPage, and other counties are deciding on local offices and key referenda. The races include village presidents, mayors, and important public policy questions, such as video gaming cafes and property taxes. Election results are expected to shape the direction of local governance across these communities



Voters across several Chicago suburbs headed to the polls on April 1, making their voices heard on a variety of important local issues. From elections for village presidents to key referenda, the results are shaping the future of these communities.

Cook County results

Arlington Heights

Village President:

Jon S. Ridler (Independent): 1,700 (13.12%)

Thomas F. Schwingbeck Jr. (Independent): 4,090 (31.57%)

James J. Tinaglia (Independent) 7,165 (55.31%)

Dolton

Mayor:

Jason House (Democratic): 3,171 (95.43%)

Casundra Hopson-Jordan (Rebuilding Dolton Party): 152 (4.57%)

Evanston

Mayor:

Daniel Biss (Nonpartisan)

Jeffrey Boarini (Nonpartisan)

Evergreen Park

Village President:

Kelly Burke (Good Government Party): 2,753 (84.53%)

William E. Lorenz (Independent): 504 (15.47%)

Matteson

Matteson Village President

Sheila Yvonne Chalmers-Currin (Matteson Moving Forward Party): 2,192 (84.15%)

Muhaymin Muhammad (Independent): 413 (15.85%)

Maywood

Village President

Nathaniel George Booker (Maywood Together Party): 1,214 (63.49%)

Isiah Brandon (People's Choice Party): 510 (26.67%)

Mary Larry (My Maywood Party): 188 (9.83%)

Oak Forest

Mayor

Donald M. Guisinger (Independent)

James A. Hortsman (Independent)

Kenneth Wallace Keeler (Independent)

Oak Park

Village President

Ravi Parakkat (Independent): 3,705 (37.85%)

Vicki Scaman (Independent): 6,083 (62.15%)

Orland Park

Village President (98% of votes in)

Jim Dodge (Orland Park For All): 8,766 (57.29%)

Keith Pekau (People Over Politics Party): 6,534 (42.71%)

Park Ridge

Mayor

Martin C. Maloney (Nonpartisan): 5,422 (64.28%)

Sal Raspanti (Nonpartisan): 3,013 (35.72%)

Skokie

Mayor

Charles Marbena Isho

David Lifsics

Ann Tennes

Thornton Township

Supervisor (Cook County)

Napoleon B. Harris III (Democrat)

Richard Nolan (Republican)

Christopher Clark (Reform Thornton Township Party)

Nate Fields Jr. (Independent)

Tinley Park

Village President

Michael W. Glotz (One Tinley Park Party): 4,935 (58.92%)

Michael Patrick Maloney (Tinley Together Party): 3,441 (41.08%)

Will County results

Frankfort Village President:

Keith Ogle

Justin Ozinga

Manhattan Village President

Mike Adrieansen

David L. Beemsterboer

Mokena Village President

Frank A. Fleischer

George J. Metanias

Peotone Village President

Peter J. March: 349 (34.38%)

Chris Vieaux: 666 (65.62%)

Plainfield Village President

John F. Argoudelis

Margie Bonuchi

Kevin M. Calkins

Cally J. Larson

Steger Village President

William J. Joyce

Ernesto Lopez Jr.

Gerald Ryan Stewart

DuPage County results

Mayor of Aurora

Richard C. Irvin

John Laesch

Grundy County results

Kane County results

DeKalb County results

Lake County results

McHenry County results

LaSalle County results

Cook County Referenda

City of Blue Island

Video Gaming Cafes: Should the city limit the number of video gaming cafes?

Property Taxes: Should the city urge the state to increase school funding to reduce the reliance on local property taxes?

Village of Maywood

Government Structure: Should the village retain its current managerial form of government or switch to a strong mayor system?

Village of River Forest

Term Limits: Should the village enact term limits of two four-year terms for the Village President, Clerk, and Trustees?

Village of Skokie

Ranked Choice Voting: Should the village adopt Ranked Choice Voting for Mayor, Clerk, and Trustees, allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference?

DuPage County Referenda

Village of Bensenville

Retention of Managerial Government: Should the village continue using the managerial form of municipal government?

Local Grocery Sales Tax: Should the village implement a 1% local grocery sales tax?

Kane County Referenda

Public Safety Sales Tax: Should Kane County increase its share of local sales taxes by 0.75% to fund public safety efforts?

Lake County Referenda

Winthrop Harbor School District #1

School Building Bonds: Should the district issue $10 million in bonds to improve the Westfield School Building by adding new classrooms, a gymnasium, parking lot, drop-off/pick-up zone, and drainage improvements?

Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District

Fire Protection Bonds: Should the district issue $25 million in bonds to build a new fire station and purchase emergency response vehicles and equipment?

McHenry County Referenda

Harvard Fire Protection District

Property Tax Extension Limitation: Should the property tax extension limitation rate for the Harvard Fire Protection District be increased by 0.15% to fund fire and ambulance services for the 2023 levy year?

LaSalle County Referenda

City of Oglesby

Proposition to Adopt Managerial Form of Government: Should the City of Oglesby adopt the managerial form of municipal government?

Waltham Community Consolidated School District #185

Proposition to Issue $9.96 Million in School Building Bonds: Should the district issue bonds to build and equip an addition to the Waltham School Building, including new classrooms and site improvements?

Other Counties with Referenda

Voters in Kankakee, DeKalb, and Kendall counties will also see various referenda on their ballots.

