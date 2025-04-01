Live updates: Illinois election results
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Voters across several Chicago suburbs headed to the polls on April 1, making their voices heard on a variety of important local issues. From elections for village presidents to key referenda, the results are shaping the future of these communities.
As ballots are counted and results come in, FOX 32 will continue to update this page with the latest information.
Stay tuned for live updates, detailed analysis, and the final outcomes of all races and measures on the ballot.
Apparent winner highlighted in bold.
Cook County results
Arlington Heights
Village President:
- Jon S. Ridler (Independent): 1,700 (13.12%)
- Thomas F. Schwingbeck Jr. (Independent): 4,090 (31.57%)
- James J. Tinaglia (Independent) 7,165 (55.31%)
Dolton
Mayor:
- Jason House (Democratic): 3,171 (95.43%)
- Casundra Hopson-Jordan (Rebuilding Dolton Party): 152 (4.57%)
Evanston
Mayor:
- Daniel Biss (Nonpartisan)
- Jeffrey Boarini (Nonpartisan)
Evergreen Park
Village President:
- Kelly Burke (Good Government Party): 2,753 (84.53%)
- William E. Lorenz (Independent): 504 (15.47%)
Matteson
Matteson Village President
- Sheila Yvonne Chalmers-Currin (Matteson Moving Forward Party): 2,192 (84.15%)
- Muhaymin Muhammad (Independent): 413 (15.85%)
Maywood
Village President
- Nathaniel George Booker (Maywood Together Party): 1,214 (63.49%)
- Isiah Brandon (People's Choice Party): 510 (26.67%)
- Mary Larry (My Maywood Party): 188 (9.83%)
Oak Forest
Mayor
- Donald M. Guisinger (Independent)
- James A. Hortsman (Independent)
- Kenneth Wallace Keeler (Independent)
Oak Park
Village President
- Ravi Parakkat (Independent): 3,705 (37.85%)
- Vicki Scaman (Independent): 6,083 (62.15%)
Orland Park
Village President (98% of votes in)
- Jim Dodge (Orland Park For All): 8,766 (57.29%)
- Keith Pekau (People Over Politics Party): 6,534 (42.71%)
Park Ridge
Mayor
- Martin C. Maloney (Nonpartisan): 5,422 (64.28%)
- Sal Raspanti (Nonpartisan): 3,013 (35.72%)
Skokie
Mayor
- Charles Marbena Isho
- David Lifsics
- Ann Tennes
Thornton Township
Supervisor (Cook County)
- Napoleon B. Harris III (Democrat)
- Richard Nolan (Republican)
- Christopher Clark (Reform Thornton Township Party)
- Nate Fields Jr. (Independent)
Tinley Park
Village President
- Michael W. Glotz (One Tinley Park Party): 4,935 (58.92%)
- Michael Patrick Maloney (Tinley Together Party): 3,441 (41.08%)
For a full list of results in Cook County, click here.
Will County results
Frankfort Village President:
- Keith Ogle
- Justin Ozinga
Manhattan Village President
- Mike Adrieansen
- David L. Beemsterboer
Mokena Village President
- Frank A. Fleischer
- George J. Metanias
Peotone Village President
- Peter J. March: 349 (34.38%)
- Chris Vieaux: 666 (65.62%)
Plainfield Village President
- John F. Argoudelis
- Margie Bonuchi
- Kevin M. Calkins
- Cally J. Larson
Steger Village President
- William J. Joyce
- Ernesto Lopez Jr.
- Gerald Ryan Stewart
For a full list of results in Will County, click here.
DuPage County results
Mayor of Aurora
- Richard C. Irvin
- John Laesch
For a full list of results in DuPage County, click here.
Grundy County results
For a list of results in Grundy County, click here.
Kane County results
For a list of results in Kane County, click here.
DeKalb County results
For a list of results in DeKalb County, click here.
Lake County results
For a list of results in Lake County, click here.
McHenry County results
For a list of results in McHenry County, click here.
LaSalle County results
For a list of results in LaSalle County, click here.
Cook County Referenda
City of Blue Island
Video Gaming Cafes: Should the city limit the number of video gaming cafes?
Property Taxes: Should the city urge the state to increase school funding to reduce the reliance on local property taxes?
Village of Maywood
Government Structure: Should the village retain its current managerial form of government or switch to a strong mayor system?
Village of River Forest
Term Limits: Should the village enact term limits of two four-year terms for the Village President, Clerk, and Trustees?
Village of Skokie
Ranked Choice Voting: Should the village adopt Ranked Choice Voting for Mayor, Clerk, and Trustees, allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference?
For a full list of referenda, click here.
DuPage County Referenda
Village of Bensenville
Retention of Managerial Government: Should the village continue using the managerial form of municipal government?
Local Grocery Sales Tax: Should the village implement a 1% local grocery sales tax?
Kane County Referenda
Public Safety Sales Tax: Should Kane County increase its share of local sales taxes by 0.75% to fund public safety efforts?
For a full list of referenda, click here.
For a full list, click here.
Lake County Referenda
Winthrop Harbor School District #1
School Building Bonds: Should the district issue $10 million in bonds to improve the Westfield School Building by adding new classrooms, a gymnasium, parking lot, drop-off/pick-up zone, and drainage improvements?
Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District
Fire Protection Bonds: Should the district issue $25 million in bonds to build a new fire station and purchase emergency response vehicles and equipment?
For a full list, click here.
McHenry County Referenda
Harvard Fire Protection District
Property Tax Extension Limitation: Should the property tax extension limitation rate for the Harvard Fire Protection District be increased by 0.15% to fund fire and ambulance services for the 2023 levy year?
LaSalle County Referenda
City of Oglesby
Proposition to Adopt Managerial Form of Government: Should the City of Oglesby adopt the managerial form of municipal government?
Waltham Community Consolidated School District #185
Proposition to Issue $9.96 Million in School Building Bonds: Should the district issue bonds to build and equip an addition to the Waltham School Building, including new classrooms and site improvements?
Other Counties with Referenda
Voters in Kankakee, DeKalb, and Kendall counties will also see various referenda on their ballots.
For a full list of referenda for Kankakee County, click here.
For a full list of referenda for DeKalb County, click here.
For a full list of referenda for Kendall County, click here.