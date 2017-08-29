Parents of hospitalized suburban teen warn of dangers of vaping: 'Our kids are under attack'
The parents of an 18-year-old New Lenox girl are speaking out after they say their daughter nearly died after she got hooked on vaping.
1 killed in fiery I-55 crash after semi plows into stopped traffic near Channahon
Body found in Des Plaines River in Joliet
The man, later identified as Aikeem Kimble, 33, was pulled from the water and turned over to the Will County coroner’s office, Scholtes and Illinois State Police said
'Adulting 101': Local library teaches teens how to be adults
Growing up is hard to do.
Man wearing Halloween mask stabbed caretaker 30 times in suburban Chicago: police
A man is accused of putting on a Halloween mask and stabbing his caretaker dozens of times after she took his phone away Saturday at an assisted living home in southwest suburban Plainfield.
Racing hot rods come to Route 66 Raceway
It's time for the thunderous rumble of 10,000 horse power engines and speed defying drag racing at Joliet's Route 66 Raceway.
Grieving mother pleads for help finding son's remains after deadly train strike
Two people have been killed after being struck by a suburban Chicago commuter train.
'Living the dream': Drew Peterson speaks to FOX 32 from behind bars
Next month will mark ten years since Drew Peterson was arrested for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
4 dead in apparent slayings, suicide in Joliet
The Lisa Stebic case: 12 years later, where does the investigation stand?
It’s been nearly a dozen years since Lisa Stebic, the mother of two, vanished from her Plainfield home without a trace.
Police: Woman, 2 daughters found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a woman and her two 6-year-old daughters who were found dead Monday afternoon inside a southwest suburban Joliet home.
Home where toddler found dead under couch burns to ground
Authorities say the house where a toddler was found dead has burned to the ground one day after her funeral.
The latest on the Semaj Crosby death investigation
Illinois opioid epidemic getting worse, not better
It's a problem of pandemic proportions as nearly one thousand people died last year in the Chicago area from opioid overdoses. That statistic includes four counties: Cook, DuPage, Will and Lake.
Amazon warehouse set to open in Joliet will create 1,000 jobs
Soon your Amazon order could be on your doorstep even faster, all thanks to a new distribution site set to open in Joliet.