Body found in Des Plaines River in Joliet

The man, later identified as Aikeem Kimble, 33, was pulled from the water and turned over to the Will County coroner’s office, Scholtes and Illinois State Police said

Illinois opioid epidemic getting worse, not better

It's a problem of pandemic proportions as nearly one thousand people died last year in the Chicago area from opioid overdoses. That statistic includes four counties: Cook, DuPage, Will and Lake.