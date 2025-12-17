Joliet teen charged with aggravated robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts

article

The Brief An 18-year-old Joliet man is charged with aggravated robbery after a theft at an auto parts store. Police said the suspect implied he had a gun, though no weapon was seen. He was arrested later the same day and taken to the Will County jail.



What we know:

Joliet police officers responded around 3 p.m. to O'Reilly Auto Parts at 312 Collins Street, for a report of a robbery.

According to police, when an employee asked the man if he needed help, he allegedly said he had a gun and lifted his pant leg to show an ankle monitor. Police said no gun was seen. The employee backed away and the suspect left the store with a stolen floor jack.

Detectives identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jalen Davis. Tactical officers arrested Davis at his home in the 900 block of Campbell Street roughly four hours later.

During questioning, Davis indicated his involvement in the robbery, police said. Investigators determined the presence of a weapon was implied but not confirmed. Davis was processed and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.