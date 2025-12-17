Chicago vote-by-mail applications open for 2026 primary election

The Brief Chicago voters can now apply to vote by mail for the March 17 primary election. Ballots will begin mailing in early February and include prepaid return envelopes. The deadline to apply is March 12.



Chicagoans can now apply to vote by mail for the March 17, 2026 primary election.

What we know:

Voters may request a ballot online and must choose one political party ballot: Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or nonpartisan, which includes referenda only. Illinois law allows voters to select only one part for a primary election.

Ballots are available in several languages such as English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean and Tagalog.

Voters may also enroll in the city’s permanent vote-by-mail roster ahead of the primary. Those already signed up for the permanent roster for all elections, and who selected a party preference, will automatically receive a mail ballot for the March primary. Voters can confirm or update their information using the board’s online voter lookup tool.

The Board of Elections plans to begin mailing ballots on Feb. 5, 2026. All mail ballots will include postage-paid return envelopes.

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is March 12, 2026, at 5 p.m. Completed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, March 17. Voters may also return ballots at secure drop boxes at early voting sites or at vote centers on Election Day.

Voters who apply online will receive email updates when their application is accepted, when their ballot is mailed, when the board receives the ballot and when it is processed and counted.

What you can do:

For more information, head over to the Chicago Board of Elections website.