Woman found dead in Schaumburg, man taken into custody: police

The Brief Police found a woman dead after responding to a disturbance early Tuesday. A man at the scene was taken into custody as the investigation continues. Police say it appears to be a domestic situation and not a threat to the public.



A woman was found dead early Tuesday after Schaumburg police responded to a disturbance in the northwest suburb.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5:25 a.m. to the 100 block of South Roselle Road for a report of an unknown disturbance. When they arrived, they found an adult woman who had died at the scene.

A man who was there when officers arrived was taken into custody for investigation. Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related, and the two people involved knew each other.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who the woman is, how she died, and what led up to the reported disturbance.

What's next:

According to officials, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

A large police presence remains in the area as detectives work the scene. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.