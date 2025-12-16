Woman found dead in Schaumburg, man taken into custody: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A woman was found dead early Tuesday after Schaumburg police responded to a disturbance in the northwest suburb.
What we know:
Officers were called around 5:25 a.m. to the 100 block of South Roselle Road for a report of an unknown disturbance. When they arrived, they found an adult woman who had died at the scene.
A man who was there when officers arrived was taken into custody for investigation. Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related, and the two people involved knew each other.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear who the woman is, how she died, and what led up to the reported disturbance.
What's next:
According to officials, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
A large police presence remains in the area as detectives work the scene. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Village of Schaumburg and Schaumburg Police Department.