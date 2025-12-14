Fourth-coldest Bears game tests even the toughest fans, doctor weighs in

The Brief One of the coldest Bears games in Soldier Field history sent even die-hard fans home early as wind chills dipped to –6 degrees, leaving many struggling to stay warm despite heavy layering. Emergency physician Dr. Nicholas Cozzi explained common cold-related conditions like frostnip, cautioned that layering alone isn’t fully protective, and warned against using alcohol to stay warm. Fans shared their own coping methods—from seat pads to multiple layers—while Cozzi urged vigilance for signs of frostbite, including persistent pain, blistering, or skin discoloration.



With today's Bears game going down as one of the coldest ever, Fox 32 went to Soldier Field to talk to some of the NFL's most weather tested fans and also got some medical advice from a pro on staying safe during the deep freeze.

What we know:

As if the Chicago Bears weren't formidable enough this season, the Polar Vortex delivered the fourth-coldest game-time temps in Soldier Field history. And that cold had even some of the toughest fans in football heading for the exits early.

It was okay when we went in because we walked straight up and got a workout," Laura Newbrough said. "Sat down and eventually the fingers froze and there's no turning back."

Dr. Nicholas Cozzi is a specialist in emergency medicine at Rush Medical and has seen his share of ER visits due to exposure.

"Most likely they're experiencing frostnip. Frostnip is temporary, leads to redness of the hands, nose, ears, fingers. Ultimately, they feel a pin to the needle sensation, but that subsides," Cozzi said.

By the third quarter, some fans began leaving the game in steady waves with wind chills at -6 degrees. No amount of preparation proved completely weatherproof.

"It was friggin' cold in there, and we've got warmers everywhere," Jamie Westpn said. "I have three, four layers of clothes on and I'm just gonna wait and peel them off so I can get some hot soup when I get home."

But that's not enough said Cozzi.

"Layering is not enough because that cold still penetrates those layers," he said.

Still fans both young and old have their tricks for staying warm. Some showed up pads to sit on, recommending partaking in an adult beverage or two, specifically Fireball whiskey.

Probably better to follow the doctor's orders when it comes to keeping warm from the inside out.

"It's an old wives tale using alcohol to try to warm yourself," Cozzi said. "Alcohol numbs the skin, it can numb your sensation."

There were some fans there, believe it or not, without shirts on. Dr. Cozzi warns that blistering of the skin with pain that doesn't go away is a symptom of frostbite. Also, if you experience any discoloration of the skin that doesn't go away, seek immediate medical attention.