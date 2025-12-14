Local Jewish community reacts to Australia terror attack

The Brief Illinois’ Jewish community marked the first night of Hanukkah with heavy hearts after a deadly antisemitic attack in Australia killed 15 people, including a Chabad rabbi connected to the local community. Leaders such as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the attack amid a nearly 60% rise in antisemitic incidents reported by the Jewish United Fund in Chicago. Community leaders urged vigilance and situational awareness, while emphasizing the importance of continuing Hanukkah traditions; Chicago police report no current local threats.



The deadly terror attack in Australia is sending shock waves throughout the Jewish community worldwide, including here in Illinois.

What we know:

It did not stop them, though, from celebrating one of the religion's biggest holidays. The Jewish community in Illinois marked the first night of Hanukkah. Many in Lakeview carrying heavy hearts during a menorah lighting ceremony after 15 people were killed in an antisemitic attack in Australia.

The shooting was especially painful for the Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois. A Chabad rabbi lost his life in the mass shooting.

"Rabbi Eli Schlanger. A devoted Chabad rabbi who helped organize the event. A living menorah, a living light. Our hearts are broken. We pray for the wounded. We pay for the families of those that were murdered," Rabbi Meir Moskowitz, Regional Director of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, said.

Local leaders expressing their support for the Jewish community in the wake of the attack.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker posted a statement to X, which reads in part, "Horrified by the terrorist attack in Australia targeting Jewish people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. Antisemitism has no place in this world."

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi released a statement saying, "This attack reflects a dangerous rise in antiemetic violence worldwide, with Jewish communities increasingly targeted for their faith."

According to the Jewish United Fund, an advocacy group based in Chicago, antiemetic incidents in the city have gone up by nearly 60%. The organization says the attack is a reminder to stay vigilant.

"If you're gonna be out and about publicly Jewish, we just you know, our recommendation from our security department is to have situational awareness," Daniel Goldwin of Jewish United Fun. "Make sure you're aware of who's around you, where you are, if you need to get someplace, how you get there."

But the Jewish community also says it must truly honor the holiday of lights by not backing down.

Chicago Police Department says it is monitoring the situation and says there are no current threats to the Jewish community.