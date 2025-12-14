Grading the Chicago Bears in their rout of the Cleveland Browns for win No. 10

The Chicago Bears said they "desperately" needed to beat the Browns on Sunday to get their 10th win of the season.

Mission accomplished.

Here’s how we graded the Bears 10th win of the season in a rout of the Cleveland Browns.

Bears’ offense

The Bears’ offense had an inconsistent day.

They had a hot stretch in the first quarter, where they moved the ball with ease and vertically in the passing game. Then, the offense went stale for a quarter.

Then, the offense came back to life. A turnover led to a quick score, and the offense had another touchdown drive as the passing and running game came together for a cohesive outing.

Against the Browns’ defense, the Bears took care of the football even amidst the inconsistency.

Grade: B

Bears’ defense

The Browns are hurtin’.

They’re without their entire starting offensive line. Even their backups got hurt, as Teven Jenkins, the former Bear, left with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

With a rookie quarterback at the helm, the Bears had to tack advantage. The defense did exactly that, forcing three turnovers and forcing the Browns’ offense to give up against the run.

Jaylon Johnson got his first interception of the season on a play where Jerry Jeudy beat him and caught the ball. Johnson recovered to just rip the ball away from Jeudy. The Browns didn’t value the ball, and Johnson made them pay.

CJ Gardner-Johnson got the third interception of the day for the defense as the Bears just began to pin their ears back.

It was a fun day for the Bears’ defense.

Grade: A

Caleb Williams

The Bears’ offense put up 14 quick points between the first and second quarters. That was thanks to Caleb Williams.

When the Bears’ offense got stale and stagnant, Williams picked the offense up off the tarp and delivered two touchdown drives.

He threw for 242 yards on the day, and threw two touchdown passes to DJ Moore. After a struggle of a day for Moore in Green Bay, Williams ignited the connection with his best receiver. After the defense gave the Bears’ offense the football at the 22-yard line, Williams forced a pass to Moore in the end zone.

Normally, that’s not a good thing. But Williams made a throw only he could make. It found Moore in the end zone like a magnet. Williams also didn’t turn the ball over.

No more drama there. Williams made sure of it.

Grade: A

D’Marco Jackson

Since getting more playing time against the Steelers, Jackson has done nothing but prove he deserves playing time. Against the Browns, Jackson showed up all over the stat sheet.

Jackson tipped a pass up to himself for an interception. He also blitz right through an open gap to sack Shedeur Sanders.

He was also one of the Bears’ leading tacklers on a day where the defense made the Browns’ one-dimensional. Browns’ running back Quinshon Judkins was averaging 1.8 yards per carry heading into the fourth quarter.

Grade: A

Bears’ pass rush

Speaking of one-dimensional, once the Bears bottled up the run the Browns started to pass more out of necessity.

The Bears pass rush responded in kind.

Jackson, Grady Jarrett, Austin Booker and Gervon Dexter Sr. all recorded sacks on the afternoon. As a team, the Bears had 11 quarterback hits heading into the fourth quarter.

The pass rush started slow, and got extra juice when the Browns’ running game went out the window. That helped put the game out of reach.

Grade: B