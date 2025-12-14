Firefighter injured battling Hegewisch neighborhood blaze, officials say

The Brief Firefighters responded around 4:17 p.m. to a fire at 135th and Avenue M in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood. One firefighter suffered a minor lower-leg injury and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital; no other injuries were reported. A mayday was called, the fire was struck out and secured, and the incident remains under investigation.



One firefighter was injured in a fire in the Hegwish neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

What we know:

Firefighters battled a fire around 4:17 p.m. at 135th and Avenue M. One firefighter sustained a minor lower leg injury and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was struck out and secured after a mayday call. The fire is currently under investigation.