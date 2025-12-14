Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter injured battling Hegewisch neighborhood blaze, officials say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  December 14, 2025 4:37pm CST
Hegewisch
CHICAGO - One firefighter was injured in a fire in the Hegwish neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

What we know:

Firefighters battled a fire around 4:17 p.m. at 135th and Avenue M. One firefighter sustained a minor lower leg injury and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

No other injuries were reported. 

The fire was struck out and secured after a mayday call. The fire is currently under investigation.

