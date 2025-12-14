Firefighter injured battling Hegewisch neighborhood blaze, officials say
CHICAGO - One firefighter was injured in a fire in the Hegwish neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
What we know:
Firefighters battled a fire around 4:17 p.m. at 135th and Avenue M. One firefighter sustained a minor lower leg injury and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire was struck out and secured after a mayday call. The fire is currently under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Fire Department.