Homer Glen home invasion suspects tied to same crime in Lemont: police

The Brief Three men were arrested after a Lemont home invasion in which a 65-year-old woman was bound, robbed and forced into her home by armed suspects in a stolen vehicle. Police tracked the men using license-plate reader technology and captured them in Joliet after a pursuit and crash. Investigators say the incident appears linked to a similar armed home invasion reported a day earlier in Homer Glen.



Three suspects who were arrested in connection with a Homer Glen home invasion on Wednesday have now been connected to a similar crime a day later in Lemont.

Chicago-area home invasions

What we know:

The first home invasion happened around 2:48 p.m. when a 73-year-old woman returned home from grocery shopping in Homer Glen.

The men allegedly forced the victim into her home in the 16800 block of S. Deer Path. They sat her in a chair and bound her wrists and ankles using items from the home. They took a credit card from her purse and allegedly demanded her PIN, threatening her life.

When the offenders left the victim's home, they withdrew $2,000 from the victim's bank account at a bank in Orland Park.

About 20 minutes after the offenders left, the woman was able to free herself and ask for help from a neighbor.

On Thursday, Lemont police said a 65-year-old woman was unloading boxes in the driveway of her home in the 1100 block of Covington Drive at about 3 p.m. when a black Acura — reported stolen out of Chicago — stopped in front of the house. Two masked, armed men entered her garage, forced her into the home, bound her and stole her ATM card, its PIN and other items. A third man waited in the vehicle.

Police said cash was later withdrawn from a nearby bank using the victim’s card.

Three suspects arrested

Shortly after the Lemont home invasion, license-plate reader technology helped officers locate the Acura and three suspects traveling on McDonough Street in Joliet, according to authorities.

When the officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled the scene. The car crashed near Route 52 and Rowell Avenue in unincorporated Will County. Three suspects fled the scene on foot. All three were later found and taken into custody.

Two guns were recovered from the scene that were believed to have been thrown by the suspects.

One suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The three individuals have an extensive criminal history and are from Chicago, according to Will County Sheriff's Office. One of the suspects is a juvenile.