Man found guilty in shooting at children’s amusement park in Chicago suburb: prosecutors

The Brief Meco Norris, 29, was found guilty of three Class X felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting another man at Safari Land amusement park in 2021, seriously injuring the victim. Prosecutors say Norris shot the victim three times during a birthday party, fled the scene, hid the gun nearby and was arrested the next day in Chicago. He remains in custody and faces 18 to 90 years in prison, with post-trial motions scheduled for Feb. 4, 2026, and sentencing set for Feb. 18.



A former Chicago man has been found guilty of shooting another man inside a children’s indoor amusement park, leaving the victim with severe injuries, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Meco Norris, 29, was found guilty Thursday morning of three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm causing great bodily harm, all Class X felonies, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Meco Norris, 29. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

The verdict followed a four-day bench trial that began Nov. 19 and concluded Nov. 24.

Norris appeared in bond court Nov. 15, where his bond was set at $1 million, with 10% to apply. He has remained in the DuPage County Jail since then, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

Police responded just before 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021, to a report of shots fired at Safari Land amusement park, 701 W. North Ave. in Villa Park.

Authorities said Norris and the victim were attending a birthday party when Norris pulled out a handgun and shot the man three times—in the chest, shoulder and arm.

After the shooting, Norris fled and hid the gun in a residential area behind the amusement park, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested the next day at his home in Chicago. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

"What began as a fun night out for dozens of families at a popular indoor children’s amusement park, ended in terror when Meco Norris pulled out a loaded handgun and shot another man three times," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Mr. Norris’ utter disregard for public safety was on full display as he repeatedly fired his gun, just feet from dozens of innocent children and their families. We are all extremely grateful that Mr. Norris’ victim has since recovered from his injuries."

What's next:

Norris is due back in court Feb. 4, 2026, for post-trial motions and the return of a pre-sentencing report.

His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 18. He faces 18 to 90 years in prison.