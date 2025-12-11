73-year-old woman bound and robbed at gunpoint in Homer Glen home invasion: officials

The Brief Two armed suspects allegedly followed a 73-year-old woman home in Homer Glen, forced her into her house, bound her, stole her credit card, and withdrew $2,000 from her account before fleeing in a stolen Acura. The victim freed herself about 20 minutes later and sought help; deputies believe the incident was random but targeted because of her age, and no arrests have been made. Officials urge the public to stay alert when arriving home and to report suspicious people or vehicles to police immediately.



A 73-year-old woman was allegedly held in her Homer Glen home at gunpoint while two suspects demanded her credit card and stole her money, according to Will County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

On Wednesday, a 73-year-old woman returned home from grocery shopping around 2:48 p.m. in Homer Glen. She said that as she pulled her car into her garage, she was confronted by a Black man wearing a black hoodie holding a handgun. The man allegedly pointed the gun at the victim demanding cash. A second offender, with a similar description, stepped out of a dark-colored Acura that had been following the victim.

The men allegedly forced the victim into her home in the 16800 block of S. Deer Path. They sat her in a chair and bound her wrists and ankles using items from the home. They took a credit card from her purse and allegedly demanded her PIN, threatening her life.

When the offenders left the victim's home, they withdrew $2,000 from the victim's bank account at a bank in Orland Park.

About 20 minutes after the offenders left, the woman was able to free herself and ask for help from a neighbor.

Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and determined that the offenders and their car were no longer in the area but were headed to Chicago.

Police confirmed the Acura had been stolen out of Chicago.

No one is in custody. Officials believe the incident was random but targeted due to the victim's age.

What you can do:

Officials are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, especially when arriving home. If you see any suspicious individuals or vehicles in your neighborhood, contact police immediately.