Man convicted in 2022 shooting of Waukegan Dollar General store worker

The Brief A man was convicted of shooting a Dollar General store employee in the face back in 2022. Kaleb Brown was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting. A conviction could result in a prison sentence of between six and 30 years.



A man was convicted of shooting a suburban Dollar General store employee in the face while trying to shoplift back in 2022.

What we know:

Last week, a jury found Kaleb Brown, 22, guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened on Feb. 4, 2022. Waukegan police responded to the Dollar General store on Grand Avenue after the 19-year-old employee was shot in the face while trying to prevent the shoplifting suspect from re-entering the store. The victim had severe facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he survived after receiving medical treatment.

Detectives identified Brown as the person who shot the employee. He was charged and taken into custody on July 14.

"A hard-working young man was trying to do his job, and the defendant shot him in the face for it," said Lauren Kalcheim, a prosecutor in the case, during the trial.

An aggravated battery with a firearm conviction could result in a sentence of between six and 30 years in prison.

What's next:

Brown is next due in court on Jan. 26.