Video shows truck hitting woman twice in Chicago crosswalk

A 67-year-old woman was struck and run over twice by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk on the Northwest Side late last week — despite having the right of way, Chicago police said.

What we know:

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Police said the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, though her condition had not been released.

The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday at Belmont and Pulaski avenues. In the video, the woman is seen walking west across Belmont as a red Ford pickup sits at a stoplight.

When the light turned green and the walk signal activated, the truck moved into the crosswalk and struck the woman, running her over twice.

Bystanders rushed to help her, and an ambulance arrived shortly afterward.

Jimmy Paraskevas, owner of nearby Belford Tavern and the surveillance video, said he witnessed the aftermath.

The video shows significant snow on the truck’s hood, roof and parts of the windshield. It is not yet known whether that contributed to the crash.

Illinois law prohibits drivers from operating vehicles with snow or ice obstructing their view, and violators can be cited.

Police said the 39-year-old driver of the truck was issued a citation, though they have not released details about the offense.

What's next:

Paraskevas said the driver remained at the scene until police arrived.

FOX 32 Chicago is awaiting further updates on the woman’s condition.