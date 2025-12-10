Oak Lawn police search for 2 runaway teen girls

The Brief Police in Oak Lawn are searching for two runaway teenage girls. The two girls were last seen over the weekend and are believed to be traveling together, police said. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.



What we know:

Skylar Deckert, 14, and Nyalah Lawson, 13, were last seen last Saturday around 10 p.m. in the area of 87th Street and 52nd Avenue, according to the Oak Lawn Police Department.

Nyalah Lawson (left) and Skylar Deckert (right) were last seen over the weekend in Oak Lawn. (Oak Lawn Police Department)

Deckert was described as a white female standing 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white furry coat and white gym shoes.

Lawson was described as an African-American female standing 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and long honey blonde braids.

The girls are believed to be traveling together.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact 911 immediately or contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051.