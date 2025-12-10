Cook County man charged with attempted murder in double stabbing

article

The Brief A Palos Park man was charged with attempted murder in a double stabbing that injured two people in their 70s in unincorporated Palos Township. Both victims were hospitalized, and the suspect was treated for a hand injury before being taken into custody. He remains jailed and is due back in court on Dec. 19.



A suburban Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the double stabbing of two people in their 70s last month in unincorporated Palos Township.

What we know:

Matthew Sokolowski, 34, allegedly stabbed a 72-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the 12000 block of South Newport Drive, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Responding officers found the woman with wounds to her face and the man with several stab wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sokolowski was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Palos Hospital where he was treated for a hand injury.

After an investigation, Sokolowski was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was ordered to be held in custody during his first court appearance on Nov. 26.

What's next:

Sokolowski, of Palos Park, is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.