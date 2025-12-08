FBI Chicago offers $10K reward as search intensifies for fugitive known as 'Bird'

The Brief FBI Chicago is searching for Gary "Bird" Luellen, wanted in a series of armed carjackings. Investigators say he’s the last suspect still on the run from a four-man crew. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.



What we know:

You can call him "Bird," or "Little Bird," but his real name is Gary Luellen. He's wanted by FBI Chicago for his part in a violent carjacking spree that happened in early 2023.

"I think I have almost 14 years of experience working violent crimes and this case really stood out to me. One, the brazenness — middle of the day, public areas, shopping centers, gas stations, the use of real firearms, the use of firearms with extended magazines, with switches to make them automatic weapons," said Special Agent Dustin Gourley, who is the acting supervisor for FBI Chicago's Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

"These individuals would pull up and point firearms directly at their victims, make verbal threats — verbal threats to harm them — and point the firearm literally directly at these victims. So incredibly scary, incredibly violent," Gourley said.

Dig deeper:

Gourley says Luellen is one of four men charged with committing a string of four carjackings. Three of them took place on Chicago's South Side, one in Dolton.

While his co-defendants have been arrested, Luellen is on the run.

"He's charged with multiple counts of carjacking, multiple counts of violating the Hobbs Act, which is essentially the federal armed robbery statute, as well as brandishing a firearm during a felony offense," Gourley said.

Agents say Luellen is originally from the Calumet Park area and has family in Chicago and the south suburbs. Despite being on the run for the last two years and with only a few tips to go on, they still believe he is in the Chicago area.

"So now we're coming to the public and [saying], please help us. We could use your help. We need everyone's help. The goal of this is to take him into custody safely, and that's our priority for his safety and for our safety. So we need the public to come forward and say anything would help — anything big, anything small — but our priority is for him to be in custody safely," Gourley said.

Luellen is described as a Black male, 24 years old, about six feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have information on this case or Luellen’s whereabouts, please contact FBI Chicago: 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.