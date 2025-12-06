Baby’s remains found buried in Chicago suburb, 2 in custody, sheriff says

The Brief The remains of a baby were found buried on a Will County property on Friday. Two people, a man and a woman, were taken into custody pending potential charges. An autopsy for the baby was scheduled for Saturday.



The remains of a baby were found buried in southwest suburban Will County on Friday morning, which led to two people being taken into custody.

What we know:

Police learned Thursday that an infant might have been buried on a property located in the 1900 block of Roberts Road near Wilmington, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives learned a 36-year-old woman had given birth and that the infant’s remains were buried on the Roberts Road property. The spot where the baby was buried was marked by a makeshift headstone.

Sheriff’s police obtained a search warrant for the property.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday, deputies detained several suspects. Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) were called to the area and, with detectives, were able to find the infant’s remains.

The remains were found buried about three feet into the ground and inside what police said appeared to be an Old-Style Beer box. The remains were inside of the box wrapped in a plastic bag and cloth, police said.

The Will County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were both interviewed by detectives and allegedly made incriminating statements about concealing the baby’s death. Both remained in custody.

Police said formal charges could be pursued after the autopsy is completed. Neither the baby nor the suspects were identified by police.