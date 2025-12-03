7 charged in Chicago grocery store parking lot drug sales investigation, sheriff says
CHICAGO - A weeks-long investigation into complaints about drug sales near a Chicago grocery store led to felony charges against seven people, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Investigators focused on the area of Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue after residents reported drug deals occurring in and near the parking lot of a South Loop grocery store.
Over several weeks, officers made undercover buys to identify alleged sellers.
Six people were arrested on Nov. 25, all Chicago residents accused of selling marijuana:
- James Macklin, 47
- Richard King, 34
- Fred Clarke, 33
- Diane Jones, 37
- Edward Coaks, 27
- Kylen Washington, 21
James Macklin, Richard King, Fred Clarke, Diane Jones, Edward Coaks, Kylen Washington, and Eric Harrington | Cook County Sheriff's Office
A seventh suspect, 36-year-old Eric Harrington, was already being held at Cook County Jail on unrelated charges.
In total, the men were hit with 11 felony manufacture/delivery charges.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.