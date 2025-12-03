7 charged in Chicago grocery store parking lot drug sales investigation, sheriff says

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s Police say seven people face 11 felony counts tied to weed sales near a South Loop grocery store. Investigators made multiple undercover buys before making arrests on Nov. 25. One suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges.



A weeks-long investigation into complaints about drug sales near a Chicago grocery store led to felony charges against seven people, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators focused on the area of Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue after residents reported drug deals occurring in and near the parking lot of a South Loop grocery store.

Over several weeks, officers made undercover buys to identify alleged sellers.

Six people were arrested on Nov. 25, all Chicago residents accused of selling marijuana:

James Macklin, 47

Richard King, 34

Fred Clarke, 33

Diane Jones, 37

Edward Coaks, 27

Kylen Washington, 21

James Macklin, Richard King, Fred Clarke, Diane Jones, Edward Coaks, Kylen Washington, and Eric Harrington | Cook County Sheriff's Office

A seventh suspect, 36-year-old Eric Harrington, was already being held at Cook County Jail on unrelated charges.

In total, the men were hit with 11 felony manufacture/delivery charges.