Chicago weather: Temps plummet overnight with snow showers possible

After hitting highs in the upper 40s and low 50s today, temperatures will plummet into the upper single digits to low teens by daybreak Friday. Strong westerly winds will send wind chills a few degrees below zero tonight through mid morning tomorrow.

It'll be a cold and windy day tomorrow with highs in the mid 20s and wind chills no higher than the mid-teens. Skies will become partly cloudy and winds will remain gusty out of the west-northwest.

The weekend looks pleasant, especially on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Conditions for the Bears game at Soldier Field look decent with kickoff temps around the mid 30s, dropping to around 30 by the final quarter.

Another brief cold snap will arrive Saturday night into Sunday with highs only in the upper 20s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Another warming trend will begin Monday and temperatures could be in the 50s by Christmas Day!



Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s Monday and mid 40s Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will bring the small chance for a few rain showers, but many dry hours will be in the mix. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Christmas Eve and mid 50s on Christmas Day.