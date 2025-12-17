Bears to look beyond Arlington Heights for new stadium site, including NW Indiana

The Chicago Bears will broaden their search for a new stadium site beyond Arlington Heights and even outside Illinois, team President and CEO Kevin Warren announced Wednesday.

Warren cited a lack of legislative cooperation from state leaders on infrastructure and tax issued tied to the proposed $2 billion project.

What we know:

In a letter to fans, Warren said the team still believes the former Arlington International Racecourse property is the only viable location in Cook County for a world-class NFL stadium. But he said years of good-faith negotiations with Illinois officials have stalled, with state leadership telling the franchise its project "will not be a priority in 2026."

"We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois," Warren said in part. "Consequently, in addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana."

The Bears, who have pledged one of the largest private investments in state and league history, have asked the state only to support essential infrastructure such as roads, utilities and site improvements, Warren wrote.

The team has not requested taxpayer funding for stadium construction but has sought predictable property tax terms to secure financing.

"Our fans deserve a world-class stadium," he wrote. "Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day."

The shift marks the most significant turn in the Bears’ long-running stadium effort since the team purchased the Arlington Heights site in 2021.

The announcement also comes just days before one of the biggest Bears' games of the season, and it's against division rival, the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

You can read the full letter from Warren below:

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.