The Brief Megalodome Golf plans a climate-controlled indoor golf complex in Oswego, featuring four domes, a 9-hole executive course and full driving range. The proposed site is designed to recreate the look and feel of Scottsdale, Arizona. The project is still in the financing phase, with a target opening of fall 2027.



Megalodome Golf says it plans to bring a desert-style golf experience to suburban Chicago with what it calls the world's first full-scale indoor golf course.

What we know:

Megalodome Golf announced it has launched a $50 million investment fund to build a climate-controlled golf complex in Oswego.

The proposed site would feature four massive domes covering a 9-hole executive course, along with a driving range designed to recreate the look and feel of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Rounds are expected to move faster than on traditional courses. The company says a nine-hole round should take about 90 minutes, meaning a full 18 holes could be played in roughly three hours.

The facility would operate daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, year-round.

Dig deeper:

The Oswego complex would include advanced artificial greens designed to mimic natural turf, along with real sand, water hazards and desert-style landscaping.

Megalodome Golf also envisions the space as more than just a course. Plans include areas for business gatherings, college training programs and a full pro shop offering equipment rentals, apparel and accessories.

What they're saying:

"We aren’t just building domes; we are creating a new way to experience golf," the Megalodome Golf management team said in a statement.

What's next:

The project is still in the financing phase, with a target opening of fall 2027. Pricing has not been announced and is expected to vary by season.

The company plans to appear at the Chicago Golf Show later this winter as it continues to line up investors and partners.

Learn more at megalodomegolf.com.