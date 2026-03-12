100 pounds of marijuana, 10K THC vapes seized after chase in Indiana: officials

The Brief About 100 pounds of marijuana, 10,000 THC vape cartridges and two guns were seized after a police chase. The pursuit ended in Chicago when the SUV struck a police vehicle, briefly trapping an officer. Two suburban men were arrested and face drug and firearm charges while awaiting extradition to Indiana.



About 100 pounds of marijuana and 10,000 THC vape cartridges were seized Tuesday following a police chase in Lake County that ended in Chicago, authorities said.

What we know:

Along with two handguns, one of which had the serial numbers removed, the Lake County Sheriff's Highway Interdiction Unit recovered a large amount of marijuana and THC vape cartridges after two suburban men were arrested by police on March 10.

Miguel Moctezuma III, 21, of Wheeling, and Brian Ayala Solis, 21, of Palatine, have been charged with dealing marijuana, possession of an altered firearm and resisting police.

The backstory:

Just before 1 p.m., Lake County sheriff's officers began chasing an SUV on the Indiana Toll Road for traffic violations. The vehicle continued west on I-90 into Chicago's South Side.

The pursuit ended near 63rd Place and South Lowe Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood when the SUV reached a dead end. Authorities said the driver put the vehicle in reverse and hit a Lake County police vehicle, trapping an officer inside. The officer was evaluated at a hospital and later released.

Two men in the SUV, later identified as Moctezuma and Solis, allegedly tried to run away but were caught. They are being held in Illinois while awaiting extradition to Indiana. Their names have not yet been released.

Authorities said the SUV was loaded with packages of marijuana and THC products.