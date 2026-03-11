Suburban Chicago man arrested after Indiana police chase; 2 others accused in separate pursuit

The Brief Three people were arrested Tuesday in two separate pursuits involving the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Two men allegedly led officers from the Indiana Toll Road to Chicago’s South Side, where their SUV hit a police vehicle before they were caught. A suburban Chicago man is also accused of fleeing Indiana officers while carrying 32 grams of suspected cocaine.



Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrested three people Tuesday after two separate vehicle pursuits, including one that stretched from northwest Indiana into Chicago and another that ended with a crash in Gary.

What we know:

Just before 1 p.m., officers began chasing an SUV on the Indiana Toll Road for traffic violations. The vehicle continued west on I-90 into Chicago's South Side.

The pursuit ended near 63rd Place and South Lowe Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood when the SUV reached a dead end. Authorities said the driver put the vehicle in reverse and hit a Lake County police vehicle, trapping an officer inside. The officer was evaluated at a hospital and later released.

Damaged Lake County Police SUV

Two men in the SUV allegedly tried to run away but were caught. They are being held in Illinois while awaiting extradition to Indiana. Their names have not yet been released.

Authorities said the SUV was loaded with packages of marijuana and THC products, and that charges are pending.

Drugs confiscated from suspects' vehicle

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, officers responding to the first pursuit spotted a reckless driver in a small SUV heading west on I-80/94.

The driver did not stop when an officer tried to pull the vehicle over. The chase continued onto northbound Cline Avenue, where the driver lost control and crashed at Cline Avenue and West 15th Avenue in Gary.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Lewand Dixon of University Park, Illinois, allegedly ran from the scene but was later taken into custody. Authorities said they recovered about 32 grams of suspected cocaine, a scale and a large amount of cash.

Lewand Dixon

Dixon was booked into the Lake County Jail and faces several charges, including cocaine possession and felony resisting arrest.

What they're saying:

"I am extremely proud of the work of all officers involved in making these arrests," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. "Their teamwork and professionalism help keep dangerous narcotics off our streets and make them safer for everyone."