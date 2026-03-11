Former Addison Trail student charged after allegedly making threat against school

The Brief Police say a former Addison Trail High School student posted a threat on Yelp. Officers arrested the suspect at his home on South Iowa Avenue and charged him with disorderly conduct. Extra police were stationed near the school as a precaution.



A former Addison Trail High School student is in custody after police say he posted a threat against the west suburban school online.

What we know:

According to Addison police, their department was notified on Tuesday by Yelp Safety and Security about a Yelp post that contained a threat against Addison Trail High School.

Police identified the person who allegedly made the post as Marcos Puebla, a former student who lives in the 800 block of South Iowa Avenue in Addison.

A search warrant was executed at Puebla’s home before he was taken into custody and charged with felony disorderly conduct.

During the investigation, additional police officers were stationed near Addison Trail High School as a precaution.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the alleged threat.

What's next:

Puebla was due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.