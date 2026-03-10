Chicago police seek man who punched pedestrian unconscious in Back of the Yards

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of attacking someone Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Investigators said the suspect repeatedly punched the victim near 47th Street and Ashland Avenue, knocking him unconscious before fleeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who attacked a person Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

The attack happened at 7:40 p.m. near 47th Street and Ashland Avenue, according to a CPD community alert.

Police said the suspect punched the victim in the face several times, knocking him to the ground, where he continued hitting him even after he lost consciousness.

The suspect ran away after the attack, going east on 47th Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com with reference #JK174600.