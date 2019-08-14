Sox beat Angels 5-1

Sox beat Angels 5-1

Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, Jose Abreu got his 31st of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday.   

White Sox spoil Carrasco's home return, beat Indians 6-5

White Sox spoil Carrasco's home return, beat Indians 6-5

Carlos Carrasco received a standing ovation in his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with leukemia, but gave up home runs to James McCann and Eloy Jiménez in the eighth inning that lifted the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Tuesday night.

Braves 5, Sox 3; Sox have lost 6 in a row

Braves 5, Sox 3; Sox have lost 6 in a row

Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for the Atlanta Braves in their 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. 

Sox beat Twins 4-3

Sox beat Twins 4-3

Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.

Giolito's 3-hit shutout gives White Sox 4-0 win over Twins

Giolito's 3-hit shutout gives White Sox 4-0 win over Twins

Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hit shutout of the second-highest scoring team in the major leagues, racking up 12 strikeouts for the Chicago White Sox in a 4-0 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday to take the series from the first-place Twins.

Angels beat Sox 9-2

Angels beat Sox 9-2

Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.