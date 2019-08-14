Sox beat Angels 5-1
Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, Jose Abreu got his 31st of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday.
Ohtani homers, drives in 5 runs as Angels beat ChiSox 8-7
Shohei Ohtani shared few details about his recent hitting adjustments. The results speak for themselves.
López pitches 1-hitter, White Sox beat sliding Indians 7-1
Reynaldo López pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Thursday.
White Sox manager Renteria sidelined by rotator cuff surgery
White Sox manager Rick Renteria will undergo surgery on his right rotator cuff Friday in Chicago.
White Sox spoil Carrasco's home return, beat Indians 6-5
Carlos Carrasco received a standing ovation in his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with leukemia, but gave up home runs to James McCann and Eloy Jiménez in the eighth inning that lifted the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Tuesday night.
Santana, Reyes lead Indians past White Sox 11-3
Cleveland manager Terry Francona said the Indians' game against Chicago was painful to watch, but the outcome was worth it.
Braves 5, Sox 3; Sox have lost 6 in a row
Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for the Atlanta Braves in their 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
Fried, Flowers, Freeman power Braves past ChiSox 10-7
Max Fried is finding it easier this season to command his fastball now that he has opponents worried about his slider.
Slugging Twins set road HR record in 10-5 rout of White Sox
Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and the surging Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs on the road in a 10-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
Schoop hits 2 HRs, drives in 4 as Twins beat White Sox 8-2
Jonathan Schoop hit two homers and drove in four runs, Mitch Garver also connected and the slugging Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
Gonzalez, Schoop homer, Pineda solid as Twins top White Sox
Michael Pineda and the Minnesota Twins came through with a tidy effort when they didn't have much room for error.
López throws 5 no-hit innings, White Sox top Rangers 2-0
Reynaldo López pitched five no-hit scoreless innings before leaving with dehydration and flu-like symptoms, and the Chicago White Sox went on to beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday.
Rookie Allard dominant as Rangers beat White Sox 4-0
Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana homered, rookie Kolby Allard pitched into the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Saturday night.
Cease, Moncada lead White Sox past Rangers 8-3
Dylan Cease said he had "A-plus" stuff. After a rough first inning, the rookie right-hander got a grip on his game.
Moncada, Detwiler lead White Sox over Rangers 6-1
Yoán Moncada lined a two-run homer his return from the injured list, Ross Detwiler struck out a career-high eight and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Thursday night.
Sox beat Twins 4-3
Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.
Giolito's 3-hit shutout gives White Sox 4-0 win over Twins
Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hit shutout of the second-highest scoring team in the major leagues, racking up 12 strikeouts for the Chicago White Sox in a 4-0 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday to take the series from the first-place Twins.
Cruz, Twins cruise to 14-4 win over White Sox
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Those 10 days off sure didn't hurt Nelson Cruz's swing.
Angels beat Sox 9-2
Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
McCann grand slam in 8th powers White Sox past Astros 13-9
James McCann ended a home run drought in grand style to help the Chicago White Sox make a statement against one of baseball's top teams.