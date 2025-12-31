Fatal I-80/94 crash snarls traffic for hours in NW Indiana

The Brief A driver was killed in a crash with a semi on westbound I-80 near Grant Street early Tuesday. The semi driver was not hurt, and the truck was hauling frozen food. Police are asking witnesses or drivers with dashcam video to come forward.



A driver was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving a semi on westbound Interstate 80 near Grant Street in northwest Indiana, state police said.

What we know:

Indiana State Police troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 8.7, where a passenger vehicle and a semi hauling about 40,000 pounds of frozen food collided. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of I-80/94 for several hours while investigators worked the scene. All lanes reopened by about 7:15 a.m., though significant traffic delays remained during the morning commute, with backups stretching from Central Avenue to Grant Street and congestion also reported on northbound I-65 near the interchange.

What you can do:

Indiana State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage to contact the Lowell Post and speak with Trooper Hathaway at 219-696-6242. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.