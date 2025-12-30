Drone busts 3 men stealing from moving freight train on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Drone footage captured three men burglarizing a moving freight train on Chicago’s South Side. Two suspects were arrested near the tracks, while a third was caught after a vehicle pursuit. All three face felony burglary charges.



Three men are facing charges after sheriff's police said a burglary on a moving freight train was captured by a railroad drone earlier this month on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The burglary happened around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 during a joint cargo theft suppression operation with Norfolk Southern Railroad near 60th Place and Stewart Avenue, according to Cook County sheriff's police.

Drone footage showed two people on top of a moving train breaking into a shipping container and throwing packages to the ground before jumping off the train into an alley.

Two men were taken into custody in the 300 block of West 60th Place. They were identified as 25-year-old Shaun Smythe of Calumet City, and Marcus Moore, 26, of Chicago.

A third man seen on the tracks fled in a Chrysler minivan, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle until it stopped near the 100 block of West 87th Street, where the driver, 44-year-old Errol Miller, was taken into custody.

All three men were charged with felony burglary. Miller was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Left to right: Shaun Smythe, Marcus Moore and Errol Miller | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Police said Moore and Miller were on pretrial release for other burglary cases at the time of their arrests. Smythe was ordered released from custody after his initial court appearance on Dec. 20.

Moore and Miller were also ordered released on the new charges but remain held at the Cook County Jail for allegedly violating the conditions of their pretrial release in other cases.